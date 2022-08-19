Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Price Target at $16.85

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $937.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.