Analyzing Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 29.68% 7.85% 3.75% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 44.90% 8.92% 1.75%

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 107.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.51 $1.71 billion $4.56 28.74 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.95 $419.19 million $2.44 12.32

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Digital Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 4 8 1 2.77 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $162.14, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

