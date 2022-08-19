Analyzing First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $915.87 million 3.29 $281.02 million $1.50 10.69 TowneBank $721.41 million 3.12 $215.38 million $2.51 12.34

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 33.00% 16.29% 1.52% TowneBank 26.07% 9.62% 1.12%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First BanCorp. and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 0 2 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.83%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than TowneBank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First BanCorp. pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats TowneBank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and term and construction loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, and automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is based in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.