Analyzing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) & Its Peers

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.18% -14.51% 0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1645 7646 16067 575 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus target price of $74.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 23.98%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 68.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $762.84 million 22.48

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.