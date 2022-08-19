Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.90

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.90 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($1.98). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($1.96), with a volume of 360,478 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Beaufort Securities decreased their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo Pacific Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300 ($3.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £401.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,037.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

