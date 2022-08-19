ANIVERSE Price Tops $0.31 (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $89.60 million and $12.23 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

