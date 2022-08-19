ANIVERSE Price Tops $0.31 (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $89.60 million and $12.23 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ANIVERSE Coin Profile
ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.
