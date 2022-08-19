Anne M. Holloway Sells 400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

