Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 8,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

