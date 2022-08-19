APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.13.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

