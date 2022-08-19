Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $282,100.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Further Reading

