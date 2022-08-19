Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Appen Price Performance
Appen stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Appen has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.
Appen Company Profile
