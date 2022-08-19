Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Appen Price Performance

Appen stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Appen has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

