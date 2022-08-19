Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $48.26. 9,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.60. Appian has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $115.68.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares in the company, valued at $335,318,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 268,602 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,366 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

