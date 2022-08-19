Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $201.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.94.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.