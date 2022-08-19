Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.73.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 243,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

