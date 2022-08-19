ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives $39.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $18,154,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.