ARCS (ARX) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

ARCS (ARX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, ARCS has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. ARCS has a market capitalization of $768,440.61 and $293,962.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARCS coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003705 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00073888 BTC.

About ARCS

ARCS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

