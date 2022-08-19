Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $113.71 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00106354 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00020676 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00249215 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033882 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008679 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
