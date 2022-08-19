Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0046

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 79.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $78,555.95 and $11.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 198.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

