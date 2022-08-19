Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.31. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

