Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,976 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $32,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after buying an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 102,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,999. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

