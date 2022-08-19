Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,763,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,697,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,230. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

