Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

