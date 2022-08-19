Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,292. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $49,045,496. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

