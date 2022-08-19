Argent Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.09. 37,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.