Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 36.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.