Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.20 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

