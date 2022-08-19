Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Principal Financial Group worth $24,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,980 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.