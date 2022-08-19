Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 712 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 23,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

