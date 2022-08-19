Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $68,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.00 on Friday, hitting $104.27. 461,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.