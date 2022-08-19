Argon Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $174,668.05 and approximately $65,091.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 87,877,048 coins and its circulating supply is 84,021,344 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

