Argus Upgrades Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CLS opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 79,897 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

