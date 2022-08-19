Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Shares Down 0.4%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.04 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.38). 67,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 132,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a current ratio of 119.40. The company has a market capitalization of £147.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.40.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

