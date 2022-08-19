Ark Price Down 14.4% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ark has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and $2.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,121,211 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

