Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE AHH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.