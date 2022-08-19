Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE AHH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 269,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

