Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €3.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.60 ($3.67) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €3.21 ($3.27) on Friday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 1 year high of €7.02 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.26 and its 200 day moving average is €4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.