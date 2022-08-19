Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) PT Lowered to $5.50

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after buying an additional 7,899,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrival by 130.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

