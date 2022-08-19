Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) PT Lowered to $5.50

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
Arrival Stock Performance
Shares of Arrival stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
About Arrival
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
