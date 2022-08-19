ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Stake Cut by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

Shares of ARYE remained flat at $9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

