Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at B. Riley

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AINC opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.99. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

