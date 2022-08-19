Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 4,655

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,227.67.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. 9,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

