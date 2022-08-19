Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,162 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. 252,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

