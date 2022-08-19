Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 68,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.88. 13,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,323. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.16.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.