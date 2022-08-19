Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.10. 74,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

