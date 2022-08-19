Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $453,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

TSN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.