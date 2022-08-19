Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.82. 6,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

