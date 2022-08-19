Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,058 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 489,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average is $178.23. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.