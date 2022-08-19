Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 5,863 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.64. 1,375,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,554,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.