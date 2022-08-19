ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$237,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.40 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,599,126.40.

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.

ACO.X stock opened at C$48.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.37. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.06.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

