ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$237,000.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.40 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,599,126.40.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.50 per share, with a total value of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Stock Down 0.4 %
ACO.X stock opened at C$48.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.37. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
