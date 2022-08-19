Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Aterian Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 335,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 61.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 340,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
