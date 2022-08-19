ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 821.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

