Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 23,854 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

